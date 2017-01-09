-
Maybe that workout can wait till the weekend
-
Bangladesh’s ‘Tree man’ has his hands back
-
It costs $233,610 to raise a child
-
Orlando police officer killed; sheriff’s deputy dies during manhunt
-
What will repeal of Affordable Care Act mean for patients?
-
-
‘Hungry Girl’ helping families eat healthier
-
Magician David Blaine shoots himself in mouth as bullet trick goes wrong
-
Pet of the Week – Nemo
-
Rare ice circle forms in Washington State river
-
Pastor apologizes for viral video of disabled woman whose wheelchair had broken down
-
-
Convicted killer is first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex-reassignment surgery
-
Airport attack survivor: Man who shielded me was my ‘guardian angel’
-
Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect faces federal charges Monday