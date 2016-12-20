× Authorities ID 2 women, 2 men found shot dead in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Officials in Chicago have identified the four people found shot dead last week in a home on the city’s South Side.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the two men and two women found Saturday as 19-year-old Nateyah Yafah Hines of Chicago, 36-year-old Elijah Jackson of Chicago, 40-year-old Shacora Jackson of Chicago and 45-year-old Scott Travis Thompson of Romeoville.

Police believe the fatal shootings happened during a home invasion or robbery. Authorities haven’t announced arrests but have said police have leads in the case.

Officials have said an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after the shootings and a 2-year-old child wasn’t hurt.

According to autopsies conducted Sunday, three of the victims were shot in the head and the fourth suffered multiple gunshot wounds.