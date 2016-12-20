Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Wednesday…December 21 , 2016

Welcome to the winter season…winter begins Wednesday morning at 4:44…but it will feel pretty good to be out and about…especially in the afternoon…reaching into the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees…a great break in the deep freeze. A weak cold front(Pacific front) rolls in late Wednesday…passing by dry…but it will be slightly cooler Thursday and Friday…the high near 40 degrees. Late Friday and Friday night into early Saturday…a weak impulse of energy comes at us from the southwest…still thinking there will be a light winter’s mix with this…border line temps…rain, sleet and snow. Most of Saturday will be dry but more clouds than Sun…then here comes a big low pressure lifting our way on Sunday…Christmas day…we are on the warm side of the low pressure…with periods of rain…all rain…maybe even a few thunderstorms late Sunday into Sunday night…as the trailing cold front comes by…how about 58 to 60 degrees on Sunday…back into the 40’s Monday. The deep Arctic cold has to re-charge and that will take some time…2 maybe 3 weeks.