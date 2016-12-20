× Eerie 911 call played at trial of Illinois mom accused of murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) – The eerie 911 call made by a woman accused of stabbing her 8-year-old son to death has been played at her bench trial.

The Rockford Register Star reports Jody Kossow acknowledged killing her son during the call before also mentioning Satan.

“I just killed my son,” Kossow told 911 operators. “I just killed my son. Satan was coming after me. Oh, God. Satan was after me.”

She’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the September 2013 slaying and waived her right to a jury trial.

Kossow didn’t show emotion Tuesday as the call was played during the trial’s first day.

Kossow’s attorney said that psychiatric evaluations will show that Kossow was criminally insane when the child was killed.

However, prosecutors say Kossow understood what she was doing when she got a knife from the kitchen and used it to stab him.

If convicted, the 42-year-old woman could serve a life sentence.