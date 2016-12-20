Families of several missing people coming together for support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) - Families of several high profile missing person cases in the region are coming together. They are coming together to talk about how they will support each other during one of the toughest times of their lives as they continue to search for a missing loved one.

The families of Monica Sykes, Christian Ferguson, Jerome Baker, Shemika Cosey and Ebony Jackson come together Tuesday night to talk about how they plan to move forward with search methods for their missing loved ones as they pray for closure.

The event goes until 8:30pm at the Ferguson Community Center. They`re asking anyone who wants to get involved to stop by and make their voices heard.