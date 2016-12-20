× Former Ferguson correctional officer sentenced

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) – A former Ferguson correctional officer has been sentenced to four years in prison for allowing an inmate to escape.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Jaris Hayden was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in October to being a public servant acceding to corruption and permitting an escape.

Hayden was indicted in November 2014 and originally accused of having sex with an inmate in October 2013 in exchange for allowing her to escape. Two sex charges were dropped when he pleaded guilty.

A pending federal lawsuit by a former inmate claims Hayden forced her into performing oral sex after her boyfriend paid her bail. The suit says the woman was jailed for having an expired license plate and giving the officer a false name.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com