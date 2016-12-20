× Greitens names Anheuser-Busch official chief of staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens has named a top Anheuser-Busch official, Michael Roche, to be his chief of staff.

The Kansas City Star first reported the pick Tuesday.

Roche is vice president of national affairs for the brewery and worked as a federal lobbyist for the company.

Greitens’ former campaign manager, Austin Chambers, says he’ll stay on as a senior adviser.

Chambers also confirmed that Jennae Neustadt will be Greitens’ legislative director. She previously worked as chief of staff for Republican state Sen. Bob Onder.

Greitens’ campaign policy director Will Scharf will stay on in that role. He previously worked at St. Louis’ Bryan Cave law firm.

Chambers said former Huffington Post Media Group managing editor Jimmy Soni is on the transition team and will stay on in Greitens’ administration.