Group says attack on two St. Louis Muslim families are hate crimes

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Missouri) will hold a news conference Wednesday. The organization believes police should be doing more to investigate allegations of two Muslim families under attack in a south St. Louis neighborhood.

The accusations stem from what police call a feud among neighbors on Zellie Ave. The tiny block is on the southern edge of the City of St. Louis.

“Living in this type of situation has created a lot of stress,” said CAIR-Missouri Executive Director Faizan Syed.

He says one Arab family of Muslim faith has repeatedly faced ethnic and racial slurs from a neighbor. He says a fire was set at the house of another Muslim family the day after they purchased the home.

Syed believes police have failed to investigate the problems and wants the incidents investigated as a hate crime. He plans to spell out details during Wednesday’s news conference.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say hate crimes are mandated by state statute and must involve a law violation. The department reports there have been two fires at one home on Zellie Ave. The first one in May was determined to be arson. A cause has not been determined in the 2nd fire.

Syed showed us surveillance video he says shows someone casing the house hours before the fire starts and then someone leaving the house after the fire starts.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police tell us a police Captain is scheduled to meet with residents involved in previous feuds in an attempt to mediate.

FOX 2 will have more on this story following Wednesday’s news conference scheduled for 8 a.m.