Illinois license plate renewal notices to continue for now

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois secretary of state’s office will continue mailing out license plate renewal notices for now, even if Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Legislature’s Democratic leaders don’t reach a new budget deal.

Dave Drucker, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White’s office, tells the Springfield Bureau of Lee Enterprises newspapers that the office plans to maintain the mailed notices next year. But he says the office won’t be able to do so indefinitely without additional funding from a budget for the remainder of the state’s fiscal year, which runs through June.

The stopgap spending plan that’s funding most state agencies’ operations is set to expire Dec. 31. It has been two weeks since Rauner and the four top legislative leaders have met to discuss the budget.

