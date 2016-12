Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - First Bank and Energy Care have teamed up to help keep low income, homebound and medically at risk people safe during frigid temperatures. They're helping St. Louisians stay warm this winter.

Today 188 new electric blankets were distributed. The initiative was started in 1999. Since then, more than $138,000 have been donated along with more than 2,200 electric blankets .