Meet the TSA’s bomb sniffing dogs at Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The holiday season means more travelers at Lambert and an increased focus on security. Authorities with the Transportation Security Administration or 'TSA' showed off their canines today.

There are 12 canines at Lambert. All of them receive TSA training for detecting explosives. But three have extra training. Those dogs will be in security lines with TSA officers while the nine others will be with Lambert police in other areas.

TSA officials are expecting an 11% increase in travel at Lambert over the holidays versus last Christmas. The canines are a critical part of TSA`s security plan.

"We think they're our best mobile screening device for explosives. And as a result, they can go to places and be efficient where sometimes our systems and our machines can't be," said Jim Spriggs, the TSA Security Director for Missouri.

TSA Canine Handler Jasmine Bourne added about the dogs, "It`s just another level of security that we've added here to make it a lot safer for commercial traveler."

If you're traveling, officials at Lambert say to arrive at least two hours early and make sure your gifts are unwrapped in case security officers need to check them.