× Missouri man pleads not guilty in wife’s shooting death

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) _ A southern Missouri man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he fatally shot his wife at a McDonald’s restaurant as his 11-year-old daughter watched.

West Plains Daily Quill reports that 43-year-old Jason House of Caulfield entered the plea during his arraignment Monday in Howell County, along Missouri’s border with Arkansas.

House is charged with first-degree murder and seven other counts related to the Oct. 7 shooting death of 34-year-old Bobbi House of Alton.

Jason House is free on $250,000 bond. As part of his release, he must wear an electronic tracking device, possess no firearms and travel only to meet with his attorney.