× Missouri’s high school graduation rate in the nation’s top 10

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Missouri High School graduation rates are climbing again. New data from the US Department of Education shows Missouri’s four year high school graduation rate in the 2014-15 school year was 87.8 percent. That’s up from 87.3 percent the previous year.

Missouri is significantly above the national average of just over 83 percent, putting the Show-Me-State in the nation’s top ten.