Music director to leave St. Louis Symphony in 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The music director of the acclaimed St. Louis Symphony Orchestra says he will leave his post after the 2018-19 symphony season.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that David Robertson has agreed to a one-year extension of his contract, taking his tenure into 2019. He told the newspaper he plans to leave at that time, though he doesn’t have anything lined up.

Robertson says he doesn’t want to overstay his welcome.

Robertson is also music director of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and is a frequent guest conductor. He and his wife and their twin 9-year-old sons live in New York City.

