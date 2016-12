Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for infecting another man with HIV. Now a Missouri court of appeals panel sided with Michael Johnson's claim that the St. Charles County trial court abused its discretion by admitting recordings of phone calls Johnson made while in jail.

Johnson is a former Lindenwood University student and wrestler convicted of recklessly infecting another with HIV and endangering four others with the disease.