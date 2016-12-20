O’Fallon, IL high school students to march in the Orange Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, IL (KTVI) - These high school students will take a bus to get Miami, Florida for the Orange bowl, but make no mistake, it`s 368 feet of Marching Panthers that are getting them to South Florida.

"This band is fantastic and one of a kind, especially thinking even further back to my freshman year. It's totally changed, the program has changed, not even this year," says Lilly Schmidt, Senior & Drum Major. "All four years I've been here has gone from good to great to where we are now, it's just amazing."

Thanks to a lot of planning, practice and precision; 184 students in the O`Fallon, Illinois marching band will get to showcase their talents at the Capitol One Orange Bowl on December 30th.

Tuesday afternoon after final exams were finished, they marched in place in the gymnasium, practicing movements for when they'll be the featured band at both the pre-game and halftime show.

They pick one band out of the country. It didn't used to be that way, they'd pick a lot of bands but they've elected to just focus on one elite band and they focus their attention on that group and key in on them and it's us. So I think it's a real unique lifelong experience for the kids.

O`Fallon high school which sits close to Scott Air Force Base is filled with a diverse mix of music makers ranked 22nd in the nation. In just a little over a week's time, the rest of the USA will see and hear the OTHS panthers roar.

"It's one thing to be playing it but when you're conducting it and get to see it all come together there's something really special about it," says Bianca Castillo, Senior Drum Major. "In the heat of the moment it's just indescribable, it's euphoric."