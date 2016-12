Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Police are releasing photos of the suspect and a person of interest in a homicide Monday night.

A suspect at the Save-A-Lot store on Riverview was involved in a fight with the victim, Kevin Brown while inside the store. Police also want to talk to a person of interest who was with the suspect at the store.

Authorities say Brown was shot several times in the store, ran outside, collapsed in the parking lot and died.

Please call CrimeStoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit: http://stlrcs.org/