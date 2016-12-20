Police search for Clayton teen last seen in September

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police are searching for a 17-year-old from Clayton. Emily Watson has been missing since September 11, 2016. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says she was last seen in the area of 8240 St. Charles Rock Road.

Emily is described as a white female with black hair, hazel eyes, 5’2″ tall and weighing 164lbs.

Police say she was last seen wearing a grey OSU sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She has a scar on her left wrist and scars on her arms. Emily possibly has family in Highland, IL, Kansas City, MO and Jefferson City, MO.

Please call St. Louis County Police if you have any information at: 314-615-5391