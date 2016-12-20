Robbers demanding drugs in several area hold-ups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) -Yet another pharmacy robbery, one day after Fox 2 warned about people coming from out of town just to rob pharmacies.

The timing definitely caught the attention of St. Charles Police, but in this case officers think the suspect may live close.It happened just before 9 a.m. December 20th. A robber walked into the Schnucks on Zumbehl, just south of I-70.

St. Charles Police Lt. Todd Wilson said, "She walked into the pharmacy at Schnucks and announced a robbery. She announced she had a weapon. She did not display one. She demanded some pharmaceuticals."

You can see a few clues from the surveillance.

Underneath the heavy jacket, she appears to be wearing a distinctive tie die shirt that`s untucked. Look at her feet and you can see what appear to be Adidas Velcro sandals. She`s wearing them with socks, but it may be a clue she doesn`t live far.

Police said one of the employees followed her outside and noticed she`d done something to conceal her license plate.

Lt. Wilson said, "They obviously had a little thought what she was doing to go to that length of concealing her license plate."

Police describe her vehicle as a silver escape with dark trim at the bottom.

St. Louis Police recently arrested two men from Indianapolis who reportedly came all the way to St. Louis looking for OxyContin. They`re connected to the robbery of an independent pharmacy in Webster Groves and they`re suspected of casing another pharmacy in South City.

Lt. Wilson said, "That`s the first thing that comes to mind when there`s recent activity like that. (However) when it came to we got on this suspect and vehicle, we found out that it is not that we can tell at this time related to that ring."

No matter where you live, there`s a huge street demand for OxyContin. However DEA Task Force Officer Juan Wilson says the street price has dropped since the manufacturers made it harder to abuse.

Officer Wilson said, "Before they changed the formula for the coating of it, you were talking about an 80 mg dose of OxyContin would cost you a dollar per milligram so it was like $80 dollars for one pill."

Officer Wilson says that pill is now much harder to crush and melt down, but one 80 milligram pill could still go for $35-$50 dollars on the street.

The St. Charles Police Department hasn`t said what pharmaceuticals this morning`s suspect got away with.

