Woman injured by stray bullet at Illinois daycare

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) _ Police say a 47-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a stray bullet that went through a window at an Illinois daycare center where she works.

Police in Calumet City say they responded to reports of a gunshot victim Monday evening at the Children’s Home Center and the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The bullet pierced a window near an area where young children sleep and toddlers play.

Police say investigation showed the woman wasn’t the intended target. Shots had been reported outside a convenience store in the area. No other injuries were reported.