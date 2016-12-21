× Alleged gang hitman’s lawyer questions witness’ ID

CHICAGO (AP) _ An attorney for a purported street-gang hitman has tried to cast doubt on a trial witness who said she recognized the defendant as the one who fatally shot her fianc in 2013.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the remarks came Tuesday during closing arguments in the largest street-gang trial in recent Chicago history. Paris Poe and five other alleged Hobos face racketeering conspiracy charges at the federal trial.

Prosecutors say Poe killed informant Keith Daniels because he’d been providing evidence against the Hobos. Poe allegedly shot Daniels in front of Shanice Peatry and Daniels’ stepchildren.

Attorney Patrick Blegen said Peatry’s supposed identification was deeply flawed. He questioned how she was sure Poe was the shooter when the gunman wore a mask.

Closing arguments began last week and could end Wednesday.

