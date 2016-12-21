Braggin’ Rights Preview: Mizzou Faces the Illini, Wednesday 12/21/16 at Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's annual Braggin' Rights game coming up on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Scottrade Center. Mizzou and the Illini square off for their yearly pre-Christmas game. The Tigers will have St. Louis native Jordan Barnett available for the game. The transfer from Texas made his Mizzou debut last Saturday. The Tigers come into the clash with a 5-5 record.

The Illini hit St. Louis on a five game winning streak. They have a 9-3 record so far this season. Their senior forward, Malcolm Hill, a Belleville, IL native, is looking to go 4-0 in Braggin' Rights games.

Tip off is 6:00 PM on Wednesday at Scottrade Center.