ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis City has approved a biergarten at the Bevo Mill redevelopment. According to the St. Louis Business Journal, the developers want to add the garden on the building's north side.

The project still needs a final approval from the cultural resources office. Once officials give the green light, renovations can begin.

There is no word on a grand opening date.