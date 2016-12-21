Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Thursday…December 22 , 2016

The count down to Christmas getting closer…the arctic is shut off but we will be chilly on Thursday…thanks to a dry cold front passing by Wednesday afternoon…thinking 39/40 for the high on Thursday. Quiet Thursday night…but lots of clouds move in…the key the next few days will be the opening of the southwest flow… Friday and Friday night into early Saturday…a weak impulse of energy comes at us from the southwest…still thinking there will be a light winter’s mix with this…in the morning on Friday…snow, sleet and freezing rain…could be some glazing on the roads…then going to all rain for the afternoon and night…Most of Saturday will be dry but more clouds than Sun…then here comes a big low pressure lifting our way on Sunday…Christmas day…we are on the warm side of the low pressure…with periods of rain…all rain…maybe even a few thunderstorms late Sunday into Sunday night…as the trailing cold front comes by…how about 58 to 60 degrees on Sunday…but I just don’t see alot of rain with this system…the core energy will be in the form of a blizzard from the central rockies into the northern plains…and there will also be a cluster of thunderstorms to our south…this could block out the bulk of the rain surge from the south….Turning colder on Monday but no deep freeze…The deep Arctic cold has to re-charge and that will take some time…2 maybe 3 weeks.