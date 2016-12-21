Fort Leonard Wood soldiers heading home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Lambert Airport is a sea of soldiers in camouflage this morning. The annual holiday block leave from Fort Leonard Wood is underway where thousands of soldiers in training get to go home for Christmas.

Close to 4,500 soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood started to arrive at Lambert around 1am Wednesday morning.

Many of the soldiers involved in the holiday block leave are either in basic or initial training.

For some, this will be their first trip back home in quite some time.

They say they are looking forward to seeing their families and other loved ones. This is an annual tradition that goes back many years. Commanders say it is important to give the soldiers a break over the holiday. They say the break gets the soldiers recharged so they can come back and finish their training.

The soldiers get two weeks off. They are due back January 3rd. Some people at Lambert clapped for the soldiers as they made their way off the buses and into the terminal. There was a special guest as well for the soldiers...Fredbird was on hand giving the soldiers high fives.

The James S. McDonnell USO put on a party for the soldiers providing them with free food and drinks along with giving them a place to hang out and wait for their flight.