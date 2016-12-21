Four couples to split $377K Queen of Hearts jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A contractor from Breese, Illinois was the big winner of Wednesday’s $377,649 Queen of Hearts jackpot at the American Legion Post in Nashville.

Ron Beckmann, who owns R & B Plumbing Heating & AC, said he bought about $20 worth of tickets along with his wife and three other couples. Beckmann said the winnings will be split between the eight of them.

When asked what he planned to do with the winnings, Beckmann responded, “I don’t know. I have to come back to Earth.”

Beckmann’s wife said her husband didn’t think he’d won.

The weekly Queen of Hearts drawings at American Legion Post 110 quickly became the talk of the town as the jackpot grew. Long lines of people would come to the hall to buy tickets for a drawing that jumped nearly $100,000 from the previous week.

The drawing starts with 52 cards and 2 jokers. The winner of a weekly drawing guesses which card is the Queen of Hearts. If it’s a different card, the jackpot grows. The drawing on Wednesday was down to five cards. Beckmann said he bought tickets for about five consecutive weeks.

Beckmann selected number 34 and when the card was revealed to be the Queen of Hearts, he cheered, hugged his wife, and said, “Merry Christmas.”

American Legion Post 110 held back 20 percent of the total ticket sales, leaving Beckmann with the remaining $377,649. The post will use its share of the money to make repairs to its hall, fund veterans’ programs, and buy gifts for area veterans.