Fugitive arrested while playing Santa Claus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL (KTVI) – A metro east man dressed as St. Nick himself was arrested Wednesday after police discovered he was a wanted fugitive.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, 26-year-old Cody Alexander of Hillsboro was caught playing Santa Claus outside a Waterloo business, along with one of Santa’s helpers and a reindeer.

Authorities brought Alexander inside the business—away from the children—and took him into custody there.

A warrant was issued for Alexander after he failed to appear in federal court on December 15 on charges stemming from an incident last Christmas. He was indicted for mail theft for allegedly stealing packages while working as a delivery contractor for the U.S. Postal Service. Initially, Alexander pleaded not guilty, but was scheduled to enter a guilty plea on December 15.

Alexander has a criminal record for retail theft and misdemeanor conviction for animal cruelty.