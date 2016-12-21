ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- She’s no Santa Claus but she does have a list and she’s checking it twice to see what’s naughty and what’s nice when it comes to the holiday buffet. Meats and poultry are great sources of protein, but not all are created equally when it comes being healthy.

Saint Louis University nutritionist and dietitian Whitney Linsenmeyer joins us in the Fox 2 kitchen with healthy meat choices during the holidays!

Here’s the list in order of nice to naughty:

Salmon and herring — high in omega three fatty acids

Turkey or chicken breast (watch the gravy and steer clear of frying) and fish, such as tuna and halibut (season with fresh lemon and herbs), shrimp and oysters

Dark meat turkey and chicken (peel off the skin)

Beef and pork tenderloin

Prime rib, ribs and brisket (which are fattier cuts of pork and beef)

Ham (high sodium, cured, a serving is the size of a deck of cards)

Swedish meatballs (high fat, could be fried)

Mini pigs in a blanket (highly processed, high sodium, added calories from refined grains — try to eat just one)

By Mia Kweskin