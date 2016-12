Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI)- A man is in custody for a robbery in Kirkwood. DeWitt Johnson, 44, was arrested in Springdfield, Missouri and is now charged with first degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Police say he knocked a woman to the ground as he stole her purse outside of Homegoods in Kirkwood Commons on Saturday, December 10th.

Johnson was later spotted in Cahokia where he was caught on surveillance video using the woman's credit card at two businesses.