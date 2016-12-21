Memorial for Illinois atheist to be held at airport

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ A memorial gathering is planned for a well-known Illinois atheist who fought in court to keep church and government affairs separate.

Robert I. Sherman of Poplar Grove, Illinois, died at age 63 when his light sport aircraft crashed in a farm field. The Chicago Tribune reports Sherman was heading to a party Dec. 9 at Schaumburg Regional Airport for the Experimental Aircraft Association when he crashed.

The gathering to remember Sherman will be held Thursday at the airport in Schaumburg.

Sherman was an outspoken atheist and critic of using state money for religious purposes and having religious displays in public spaces. He also hosted a radio show and ran for public office several times.

