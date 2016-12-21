× Missouri Supreme Court to hear convicted killer’s appeal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Lawyers for a southeast Missouri inmate who insists he was wrongly convicted in a 2000 shooting death say the state’s highest court has agreed to hear his appeal.

The Southeast Missourian of Cape Girardeau says the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the state to respond to David Robinson’s appeal by Jan. 24.

Forty-eight-year-old Robinson of Sikeston was convicted of first-degree murder in 2001 for the August 2000 shooting death of Sheila Box. Since then, another man has confessed to the killing, and two witnesses who testified against Robinson recanted.

Numerous other appeals by Robinson to have his conviction overturned have failed.

His mother, Jennett McCaster, says she’s “still trusting in the Lord,” and that she’s “got a lot of people praying.”

Information from: Southeast Missourian