Perron Scores, Blues Beat Stars 3-2 in Overtime

One night after losing a game in overtime, the Blues get revenge with a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday night. David Perron scored on a wrap around play 1:55 in overtime to give the Blues the victory and the all-important second point. Jaden Schwartz scored in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Patrik Berglund continued to stay hot, scoring his fifth goal of the season and third in last three games to even the contest at 2-2. Jake Allen stopped 36 Stars shots to get the win in goal.

The Blues play next on Thursday night in Tampa against the Lightning. After that game, the Blues take some time off for Christmas.