Prepping your home for pets this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Is a pet on your child’s holiday wish list this year? It’s the gift that keeps on giving, but it’s also the gift that requires the most care.

Dr. Laura Pletz, DVM with Royal Canin stopped by Fox 2 to share some specific best practices.

Specific best practices when for planning a pet include:

· Determine the best fit: Every cat and dog is different — their size, age, energy levels and temperaments can impact the family dynamic. Finding your new cat or dog requires research and planning with the entire family and working with veterinarians as a key resource for information.

· Budget for their expenses: To have a cat or dog in your family can be expensive, but ask any owner and they`ll tell you they are worth every penny. Remember to budget for both routine and emergency medical care, food, toys and grooming – especially in the first year.

· Introduce pet care: Try to choose a veterinarian before a pet comes home, and plan for potential pet-sitters and dog-walkers to meet your new cat or dog before hiring them.

· Arrange your schedule: Between work, travel, and other types of activities, most families` schedules are pretty hectic. These schedules will impact your pet care, too. Arrange pet responsibilities ahead of time to ensure your pet is receiving necessary care, while still fitting into your family`s lifestyle.

· Prep your home: Make sure your house is pet-friendly before bringing your new dog or cat home. A pet`s environment determines their comfort level and can affect their relationship to a new family by allowing a smoother transition period.

At the center of Royal Canin`s plan for a pet initiative is a new 60-second educational video that lets viewers witness individuals excitedly opening typical holiday presents; jewelry, clothing and a tech item. The surprise comes in the last vignette when a woman opens a box with something entirely different inside, an adorable little dog. Her excitement and surprise radiates from her face and her voice, but quickly takes a turn as she reacts to the dog as if it were the same as the inanimate objects opened previously. This surprising reaction helps to deliver the point, and remind us all that while giving a pet may be the ultimate holiday gift, they demand more thought and consideration than any other present.

Royal Canin is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. The company has more than 40 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions.

To learn more visit www.royalcanin.com.

By Mia Kweskin