Prosecutors want property linked to Missouri kidnapping case

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Prosecutors are trying to seize two properties where a man says he was held during a kidnapping involving a St. Louis-area executive.

Prosecutors say the victim was abducted Nov. 21 and taken to a home where he was beaten, assaulted and attacked with a stun gun, then transported in a shipping container to another home.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the man’s parents paid a $27,000 ransom for his release.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors want to seize those properties, plus multiple firearms and vehicles.

Todd Beckman, Kerry Roades, Zachary Smith and brothers Blake and Caleb Laubinger all pleaded not guilty Tuesday to kidnapping conspiracy charges in the incident.

Beckman was president and CEO of BAM Brands, which according to its website owns tanning and age-management businesses.

