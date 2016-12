ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Local songstress Chel performs in the FOX 2 studios and talks about her new album Proof. She will host an album release party tomorrow night at The Curve Inn in Springfield and is scheduled to perform at

The Archive Music House on Jan. 21.

For additional information visit: ArchiveMusicHouse.com and MusicByChel.com

By Mia Kweskin