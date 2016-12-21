St. Louis Children’s Hospital to open Pediatric Gender Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis Children's Hospital will open a first-of-its-kind gender clinic that will focus on comprehensive care for transgender children and youth.

Gender non-conforming children went from treating 20 trans patients three years ago to 60 this year. Now doctors from six different specialties will come together in one location to care for trans kids.

The new clinic will coordinate physical care such as puberty blockers for children who don’t want their bodies to develop, to mental health care.

The clinic will also provide advocacy in the community with the patient’s schools and their families.

Children’s doctors say their goal is to be a shining star in this region for patients and families. The new gender clinic is expected to open later this year.