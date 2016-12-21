St. Louis to close 2 more schools as enrollment declines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis' school system will close two more schools within months because of dwindling enrollment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the district's Special Administrative Board voted Tuesday to shutter Langston Middle School and Cote Brilliante Elementary School at the end of this school year. Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams recommended that move last month.

Only 170 students attend Cote Brilliante, down from 218 in the 2012-2013 school year. Langston has 176 students, down from 291 in 2012.

Affected students may apply for a magnet school or be funneled into nearby schools.

Adams says the planned closures bring to 16 the number of St. Louis' public schools that have closed since 2008 in the district, which as of last month had 24,165 students. That's down from about 27,000 three years ago.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch