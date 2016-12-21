Thieves going after Christmas laser light displays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Laser light displays are a hot decorative item this holiday season and also a hot item for theft item all over the country and St. Louis is no different.

Fox 2 News has heard of at least three different families who had their laser light displays snatched from their front yards in the Shaw neighborhood, but the thefts can happen anywhere.

“This is a wonderful neighborhood and we just thought that someone needs it more than we do,” said Oliver Moss III.

He bought the laser light display to ramp up his Christmas decorations this year and to delight his two young children, who loved watching the lights beam through the house windows and dance on the ceiling.

When the Moss family woke up last Wednesday morning, their laser display was missing. A quick post on their neighborhood’s social media site “Nextdoor” and they discovered they weren’t the only ones hit. At least two other families had their laser lights taken too.

Moss replaced his lights and is warning others to take steps to secure theirs, which can cost up to $100 depending on the brand and features.

“It's not sticking up on the stake; it's dug into the ground and hidden by leaves,” Moss said.

Other residents have placed their laser lights inside, shining out their front windows to the homes and trees across the street so that if someone wants the lights, they’ll have to break into the house to reach them.