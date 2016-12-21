Tips to prevent package theft before holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Last minute shoppers might worry whether their online purchase will make it to the destination in time for the holidays.

Now, they’re concerned whether the purchase might be stolen.

It is estimated that nearly 23 million Americans have had items swiped from their front doorstep.

Incidents have been reported in the St. Louis area as the holidays approach.

Recent surveillance video showed an older woman steal packages from a porch in Affton. Sunset Hills reports two cases of packages missing.

“Two is more than anybody wants,” Sunset Hills Sgt. Robbie Hagen said. “Because somebody has put out good money out for whatever packages they’re delivering. Whatever their purchase was. And now they’re without it.”

Hagen offered tips to help prevent package theft. One is to require a signature for delivery.

“It creates a little more inconvenience but it will allow for that package to be delivered,” she said.

A second option is to pick up the package at a designated location. UPS, for instance, offers more than 8,000 access points. Mail carriers deliver to nearby businesses, or access points, if a customer is not present for a delivery.

Finally, alerting neighbors about an upcoming delivery can help prevent theft.

The extra precautionary steps can make a difference for someone expecting a special gift.

“Could very well have been something that they were hoping would arrive before the holidays,” Hagen said.