Vandals target Webster Groves company’s Christmas decorations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KTVI) – Employees at Digital Strike in Webster Groves are frustrated because vandals are damaging their Christmas decorations.

A Grinch display was damaged multiple times last week at the business, located in the 8700 block of Big Bend. During one incident, someone also stole an air pump from the building.

The most recent act of vandalism was at 12 a.m. Wednesday; it was all captured on surveillance video.

Business owner Chris Westmeyer said neighbors love his display and can't understand why anyone would want to damage. He said there have been numerous reports of similar incidents throughout the city in recent weeks, but he's not sure if the crimes at his location are connected.

Fox 2 News reached out to the Webster Groves Police Department but has yet to receive comment on this and the other cases.