Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Billikens women's basketball team finally beat the women of Mizzou with a rousing fourth quarter comeback on Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Trailing by 15 points going into the fourth quarter, the Billikens outscored the Tigers 34-8 to win 72-61. It's the first ever win for the SLU women over the Mizzou girls, after losing the first twenty meetings between the two schools. Jackie Kemph led the Billikens with 18 points, while Sadie Stipanovich scored 16.