Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…FRIDAY…December 23 , 2016

The count down to Christmas goes on…the main feature…the arctic is shut off but we will be chilly on Friday…However the southwest flow is alive and well…very active push…Friday and Friday night into early Saturday…a weak impulse of energy comes at us from the southwest…still thinking there will be a light winter’s mix with this…in the morning on Friday…wet snow and sleet…could be some glazing on the roads…then going to all rain for the afternoon and night…Most of Saturday will be dry but more clouds than Sun…then here comes a big low pressure lifting our way on Sunday…Christmas day…we are on the warm side of the low pressure…with periods of rain…all rain…mainly light rain in the morning on Sunday…some dry time…especially in the afternoon to get outside…and we will want too with a push to 62 degrees…not alot of rain with this system…the core energy will be in the form of a blizzard from the central rockies into the northern plains…and there will also be a cluster of thunderstorms to our south…this could block out the bulk of the rain surge from the south….However, as the trailing cold front rolls by Sunday night and early Monday…there will be a line of rain and a few thunderstorms…severe weather will be tough to find…due to timing…nighttime…clearing skies on Monday..The deep Arctic cold has to re-charge and that will take some time…2 maybe 3 weeks