FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis County police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tori Symone Flowers-Rhodes had an argument with her mother and left her home on Greenbriar Drive in Florissant.

She left behind a suicide note and called friends and relatives to say goodbye.

Officers say the teen has threatened suicide in the past.

If you see her dial 9-1-1.