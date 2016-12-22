× How to avoid year-end donation scams

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Give, but give wisely, the Better Business Bureau encourages donors as the year comes to a close. BBB has charity reviews on more than 1,000 local charities and 11,000 charities nationwide, including many national charities accredited with BBB`s wise giving alliance.

For many Americans, giving to charities during the holidays is almost as important as celebrating with family. Whether you celebrate or not, giving before Jan. 1 means your gifts will be deductible on your 2016 tax return.

BBB’s tips for ensuring your donation will be used wisely:

• If you are unfamiliar with an organization, don’t hesitate to ask the charity for written information about its programs and finances.

• Don’t succumb to pressure to give money on the spot. A charity that can use your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow. Watch out for appeals that bring tears to your eyes, but tell you nothing about how your donation will be used.

• Before making online donations, determine whether the charity`s website is secure and that it has a privacy policy concerning the use of your name, email address or other personal facts (secure sites` addresses begin with https://.)

• When considering support for a cause-related marketing campaign, find the answers to these questions: what portion of the purchase price will benefit the charity? What is the duration of the campaign? What is the maximum or minimum total contribution? If the information is not on the item, check the organization`s website.

• Before donating used items, make sure they are in good shape to reuse. Donating junk puts an undue burden on the charity and could do more harm than good. You may want to consider selling the item and donating the proceeds to a charity.

BBB urges donors to seek professional advice if they are in doubt about the deductibility of contributions. Other helpful tips for making donations are posted on BBB`s website.

The IRS web site (www.irs.gov) has information on the deductibility of donations on tax returns. Consumers can learn how to protect themselves or find BBB business profiles and BBB charity reviews by calling (314) 645-3300 or by going online to www.bbb.org.

By Mia Kweskin