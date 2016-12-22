How you can stay anonymous with CrimeStoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - You’ve heard the name CrimeStoppers; meet the woman behind the organization.

Lisa Pisciotta has served as executive director for CrimeStoppers since its inception nearly 11 years ago.

"In the last 10 years, CrimeStoppers has given over 13,000 tips to local law enforcement agencies,” she said. “We’ve helped police make over 590 arrests."

Tipsters have earned a total of $140,000 in reward money. How does the money get to tipsters anonymously?

"When I pick up the phone, the first thing I say is, ‘Don’t give me your name or your number. I don’t want your personal information. I just want to know what you want to tell us,’” Pisciotta said. “But we also tell the callers if you wanna know if you’ve got a reward or if you have any other information on this case you need to call us back."

When tips lead to an arrest, a money exchange is arranged.

“Then we tell them where to go—on what date, at what time—to pick up their cash,” Pisciotta said. “Again, completely anonymous; I never see them.”

How does the money get to the tipsters? Pisciotta won’t say.

"If I tell ya, then it wouldn’t be anonymous," she said.

The faces of past murder victims hang on her wall. Pisciotta would like nothing more than to close them and hand out more reward money to those who help solve them.

"It’s satisfying to give out that money to someone who put their self on the line to give us the information and we’re worried about it to begin with so now they can pay a bill or they can have dinner,” she said.

CrimeStoppers relies on donations. If you'd like to donate to help solve more crimes, visit the donations page on the CrimeStoppers website.

If you want to help solve a crime and get paid for it, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.