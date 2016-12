× Illini Wins 4th Straight Braggin’ Rights Game over Mizzou, 75-66

For the fourth straight year, the Fighting Illini have Braggin’ Rights on the Mizzou Tigers. Illinois knocked off Missouri 75-66 on Wednesday night at Scottrade Center. Belleville, IL native Malcolm Hill completed the four year sweep in his Illini career scoring a game high 21 points. Maverick Morgan came off the Illinois bench to pitch in 19 points to the winning cause. Mizzou was led by Kevin Puryear and his 17 points.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was at the contest and has the Braggin' Rights post game report.