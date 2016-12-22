× Kansas City teen charged in fatal shooting during drug deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Prosecutors say a teenager fatally shot one man and wounded another during a Kansas City drug deal.

The Kansas City Star reports that 17-year-old Jewell Jones Jr., of Kansas City, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Warren Banks. Jones also faces one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for Jones in online court records.

Court records say Jones agreed to purchase marijuana from Banks last week. The victim who survived the shooting told police that gunfire erupted after Jones got into a vehicle with him and Banks and announced a robbery.

Court records say Jones fled and later told a witness he had shot at two men in a vehicle.

Information from: The Kansas City Star