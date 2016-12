× Missing Florissant teenager found safe

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis County police have located a missing 16-year-old girl who was the subject of an endangered person advisory.

According to police, Tori Symone Flowers-Rhodes had an argument with her mother and left her home on Greenbriar Drive in Florissant.

Flowers-Rhodes has been found safe.

No other information has been provided.