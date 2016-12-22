Police, first responders hand out gifts at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – As they posed for pictures outside Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, it was the work these men and women in uniform had just finished inside that made many a merry Christmas on this day.

“Police have been getting a heartache over the last few years and we want these kids to know that these police are great,” says Nate McVicker, founder of first responder app Hero911. “We need to trust our police officers and need them and these kids need to look up to these police officers. So we had a great support from the community here.”

With the Olaf character in tow from the movie Frozen, free gifts and a few handshakes were being handed out Thursday afternoon for patients and parents having to spend time at the hospital.

Twelve officers from both sides of the river handed out smiles and posed for pictures inside Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

“It's just…it brings us joy,” says Brian Clements, president of Hero911. “It's what we like to do. I mean, I can't think of anything better than to give a toy to a sick kid on Christmas that needs it.”