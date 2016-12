Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) _ Police say a man has died in a house fire in the St. Louis suburb of Spanish Lake.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday. When crews from the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda says one man has died. The name of the victim wasn't immediately released. Authorities are investigating.

